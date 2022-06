Ranbir and Alia will soon go on a babymoon

Ranbir Kapoor in his recent conversation had indirectly hinted at having a baby. At Shamshera's trailer launch the charmer had said that now he will have to start learning for his family and baby. Ranbir had even said in his interview with Dainik Bhaskar that while Alia will be back in town, they will take a break from their professional commitments and go for a vacation. Well, they are already prepping for their babymoon. Can't wait to see Alia Bhatt flaunting her baby bump.