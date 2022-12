Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Christmas together after the birth of their daughter Raha Kapoor in November. Alia shared a series of pictures from their Christmas celebrations and had a fun time with her husband Ranbir and Kapoor's family. In the picture, Ranbir held Alia close to her and also kissed her on the eye as she smiled. Alia looked lovely in a red dress with a Christmas cap, while Ranbir wore a white T-shirt paired with pants and a cap. She captioned the post, 'It's the best time of year... with the best people the world... merry merry always from my family to yours.'