Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared happy pictures with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha Dalal among others. They rang in the New Year together and jetted off to an undisclosed destination to celebrate the New Year. Varun and his wife, Arjun and Malaika were seen twinning in black. Also Read - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant engagement: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more attend the celebrations [Watch Video]