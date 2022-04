Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has filled the air with love. Their wedding pictures are incredibly beautiful. RaAlia fans are unable to take their eyes off the mushy pictures that have been shared by the actress. On that note, here is a look at other Bollywood couples who left everyone gushing hard with their sweet pics.