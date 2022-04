Image credit: Google

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor wedding date

In the past few months, many Bollywood and TV celebs have tied the knot, and now, reportedly, one more, BIG Bollywood wedding is all set to take place. We are talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. The couple has been dating for more than four years, and it is said that they will be getting married in mid-April. Yes, this month itself. Reportedly, the wedding prep has already begun, but the actors have not yet confirmed anything about it. It is also said that the wedding has been preponed as Alia’s maternal grandfather is not well and he wants to attend his granddaughter’s wedding.