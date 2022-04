Image credit: YouTube

Alia Bhatt – 2 States

There have been strong reports about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, and the preparations have already started. It is speculated that the actors will be wearing outfits designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee on their big day. Well, Alia has played beautiful bride in reel life many times. In the movie 2 States, she was seen as the Tamilian bride and Alia looked gorgeous in the wedding scene. Well, it wasn’t a heavy jewellery look, but the actress looked beautiful in her simple yet elegant bridal avatar.