Shatrughan Sinha - Ramayan

Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha stays with his wife Poonam Sinha, sons Luv and Kush and daughter Sonakshi Sinha in Ramayan bungalow in Mumbai. In an interview with a media portal, Sonakshi revealed the reason behind their house named Ramayana. She said that the actor has 3 more brothers named Ram, Bharat and Lakshman. Sonakshi's brothers' name are also Luv and Kush. She and her mother Poonam are the only members in the family whose names do not match the characters of Ramayana. The name of the house Ramayana is associates with the Hindu script. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan meets Tiger 3; Vijay Deverakonda approached for Brahmastra 2 and more