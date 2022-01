Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy luxe African safari

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in Africa enjoying a safari. The couple seem to love the combination of privacy, adventure, nature and luxury that safaris offer. Alia Bhatt has shared pics of the stunning African sunset, wildlife and a candid shot of beau, Ranbir Kapoor. The couple visited Africa in 2019 as well. The couple love luxury and it is evident when you see the silver cutlery that Ranbir Kapoor is holding in his hand. Also, safaris are not as crowded as other spots so you can be safer. As the pandemic is not widespread in Kenya it is open to foreigners. On the professional front, they will be seen together in Brahmastra that will release in mid-2022 provided the pandemic is kind on us. Take a look at the pics…