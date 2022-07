Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the recent couple of Bollywood to have settled in matrimony. They got married in the month of April and now they are going to be parents soon. So on Koffee With Karan 7, Alia Bhatt described how her life has changed after marriage. She stated that she has been raised between her father, mother and sister. Everyone gets busy with their own work but in Kapoor family it is different. She said, '“Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute.' On the other hand, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked how has life changed for him, he mentioned that the realisation of them being married had not sunk in yet.