Image credit: Instagram

Rocky and Rani reach Gujarat for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan Johar has directed the movie after a gap of half a decade. And After a long wait now, the movie is all set to release by this month's end. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing on 28th July. Alia and Ranveer look really great together and the film looks visually loaded just like the films Karan is known for. And as there are about 12 days remaining before the release, Rocky and Rani, that is, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have begun promotions across the country. Their first stop is Vadodara, Gujarat.