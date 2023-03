Alia Bhatt reveals the most interesting, unknown secrets about her, 'I hate it when people... '

Alia Bhatt recently rang into her 30’s as she celebrated her birthday in London with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, family, and friends. Over the last few days, she was enjoying her life in the city and her Instagram posts are proof of it. The Brahmastra actress was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother Soni Razdan. She recently returned to Mumbai and a day after dropped some interesting and unknown facts about her. Alia on her Youtube channel released a video in which she revealed 30 facts as she turned 30. Scroll down to read her unknown facts.