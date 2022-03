Image credit: Instagram

Varun Dhawan

In 2017, Varun Dhawan could not find his name on voter's list during the BMC election. He had then made a comment that read, 'It’s upsetting that I couldn’t find my name on the voter list. My name has not shown up in the list unfortunately, it’s bizarre because I voted last year. Will find out from EC where is my name.' Well, it turned out to an embarassing moment for him as no election took place in 2016. He was trolled to no degree for the same.