Celebs who got married to their crushes

Well, someone has rightly said that matches are made in heaven and dreams do come true. Celebs have always been vocal about their crushes, dating life, and much more. These celebs revealed their crushes and left everyone shocked. From Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan; here is a list of celebs who openly confessed to having a crush on their life partners. Lucky has somehow worked in the favour of these celebs who got married to their crushes.