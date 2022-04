Alia Bhatt shares new pics from dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They had invited only limited guests to be a part of their special day. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Akash and Shloka Ambani and others attended their wedding. Now, the actress is slowly sharing some stunning pictures from her D-day. In the latest lot of pictures, she has shared an adorable snap with the 'cat of honour'. Alia Bhatt has a pet cat and she made sure to make her furry friend a part of her wedding day.