Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pizada in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak

Today, Karan Johar announced his new production venture titled Bedhadak which will be directed by Shashank Khaitaan. The movie will mark the debut of Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya, and it also features Gurfateh Pizada who has been a part of a couple of films earlier. Karan is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood, and one can expect that these three actors will have a great career ahead. Karan has launched many actors, and today they are big stars which prove that he is a star-maker.