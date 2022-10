Image credit: Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares some gorgeous pictures

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Ever since she debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Alia has been taking on every role and pushing herself as an actress. In just 10 years' time, Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as a versatile actress in the industry. Alia is also a DIVA who often leaves us all stumped with her amazing fashion statements. Of late, the Brahmastra beauty has been enjoying the maternity phase and the success of Ayan Mukerji's Sci-Fi film. A couple of minutes ago, Alia Bhatt dropped some stunning images and we are bowled over and how!