Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses in the industry. She has created a niche for herself and reportedly she charges Rs. 26 crores per film. If reports are to be believed then, Deepika was paid Rs. 12 crores for Padmaavat while Ranveer Singh charged Rs 7-8 crore.