Archana Pura Singh talks about being more successful than husband Parmeet

Gone are those days when husbands used to the man of the house and be jealous of their wives being more successful. Today’s men are progressive, and they love their wives leading ahead of them and one of the classic examples is Archana Puran Singh who is successful than her husband and he is damn proud of it and laugh over how they are not like Abhimaan couple. “Parmeet and I would always laugh about how our life story would be like the film Abhimaan, where the wife’s career takes off in a bigger way than her husband’s. However, I feel that we should never get into gender stereotypes. What if the man’s career would have been on an upward swing while the woman would still be struggling? Just because a woman is defined as a homemaker, would nobody question her or say that she can’t do anything big in life? Society should not stereotype or stick to old gender roles.”