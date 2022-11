Ram Charan fans strongly disapprove of Jahnvi Kapoor opposite him

Ram Charan fans have been strongly disapproving Janhvi Kapoor to be the part of the RRR star's film and are claiming that she will not be a good match for him and rather the makers should cast any South Indian actress opposite him. While these are just speculations and there is no official statement of the Janhvi doing the film.