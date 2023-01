Alia Bhatt with Ram Charan in RRR

South industry and Bollywood’s collaboration have been happening since quite a time now. But the boom is even more all thanks to Rajamouli. Let’s take a look at how our Bollywood divas happily worked with these South Indian superstars. Alia Bhatt played a cameo in RRR where her was Sita of Ram and their chemistry was one of the highlights of the film.