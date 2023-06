Kareena Kapoor Khan

Co-ord set is the new fashion trend. Bollywood divas are setting new style statements in coordinated outfits. Talking about co-ord sets Kareena Kapoor Khan is the master of the game. Having fashionable choices her wardrobe is certainly filled with various co-ord sets as per the occasions from casual to lunch or dinner dates, outings, and athleisure. Kareena is seen embracing the power of orange in a turtle neck top with matching pants. Her monochromatic co-ord look talks about her impeccable fashion sense.