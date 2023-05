Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia left everyone surprised with her private wedding at a Gurudwara in May 2018. She had a nonlinear wedding with Angad Bedi and was already pregnant before marriage. The actress recently opened up about being pregnant before marriage and how her parents reacted. She revealed that her family was quite ok about it but allowed 72 hours to turn things around. Neha mentioned that she was given 2 and a half days to go back to Mumbai and get married.