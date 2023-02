Kangana Ranaut massively trolled for calling Hrithik Roshan just a dancer

Kangana Ranaut is back at targeting Hrithik Roshan again. Just few hours ago she did a Q& A with fans on Twitter where she was asked about who her favourite actor Hrithik Roshan or Diljit Dosanjh . Denied both the stars as actors she called one a dancer and other a singer and the internet is calling her jealous.