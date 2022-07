Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming release Darlings on Netflix and what grabbed the maximum attention is her cute little baby bump. The actress looks gorgeous as he flaunts her little baby bump in a short orange printed dress and one indeed cannot let their eyes off her. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child and their excitement is clearly on peak. The couple got married in April this year.