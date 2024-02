Juhi Chawla

It's heartwarming to hear stories like this, especially in an industry where support for pregnant actresses hasn't always been consistent. In this instance, when Juhi Chawla discovered she was pregnant just two days before shooting Suniel Darshan's Ek Rishta: The Bond of Love. The film maker went into panic mode. He knew he had to complete the shoot within four months before Juhi's baby bump became visible. Suniel reached out to Amitabh Bachchan, who was playing Juhi's father in the film, and asked if they could expedite the shoot. Upon learning of Juhi's situation, Amitabh readily agreed to adjust his shooting schedules to ensure the film could be completed on time before the actress's baby bump became noticeable. Such gestures of support and accommodation are truly commendable in the film industry.