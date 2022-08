Image credit: Google

Darlings

In July, many films release in theatres and on OTT, but not many left a strong mark. Now, all eyes are on the month of August as many interesting films are slated to premiere on OTT as well hit the big screens. The month will start with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer Darlings. The dark-comedy is all set to premiere on Netflix on 5th August 2022, and the trailer of the film has already impressed one and all.