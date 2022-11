Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha to Anushka Sharma's cutie Vamika: Celebs who have picked unheard, unique names for their babies It is raining babies in the industry and Bollywood couples such as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and others have picked unheard and unique names for their newborn babies. Take a look.