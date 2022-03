Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has earned more than these films of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been taking potshots at Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiadwadi has got a thunderous response from the audience. But Kangana Ranaut's barbs at Alia Bhatt are incessant. The Panga actress also lambasted those who compared Manikarnika and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the middle of all this, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has made more than these five films of Kangana Ranaut. Gangubai Kathiawadi has made close to Rs 50 crores at the box office...