Image credit: Instagram

Allu Arjun, Ajith, Vijay Deverakonda and other South stars who can beat Bollywood Biggies

In 2021, many Bollywood films had released in theatres, but apart from Sooryavanshi, none of them left a mark at the box office. However, one film that surprised one and all last year was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The Hindi version of the movie did an amazing business at the box office and collected more than many big Bollywood films. So, now let’s look at the list of South stars who can beat the Bollywood Biggies at the box office this year…