Sai Pallavi's remark on Kashmiri Pandits

During an interview with YouTube channel, Sai Pallavi was quoted saying, 'The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents, one from the past, and the other in the present?' And this got her into trouble. The actress was brutally trolled on social media for her remarks. So much that she had extend a clarification through her social media.