South superstars who own private jets

Celebrities love living luxurious lives. These stars portray larger-than-life roles on the silver screen and often impress their fans with their performances. These stars live life king size in reality as well and are proud owners of lavish residences, swanky SUVs and much more. From Allu Arjun, Prabhas to Jr NTR; here is a list of South Indian actors who are owners of private planes...