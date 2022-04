Mahesh Babu

The popularity of actors from the South film industry is on par with that of Bollywood stars. With films like Pushpa: The Rise, Baahubali, RRR and others achieving tremendous success at the box office - their popularity has just increased ten folds. While the whole debate over top stars from the South taking over Bollywood continues, here's something sweet to make your dull day better. We bring to you childhood pictures of handsome hunks of the South that will instantly make you go aww. The first on the list is Mahesh Babu. He is known as the prince of Tollywood who can make any girl go week in knees with his killer looks. In childhood, he grabbed all the attention with his cuteness.