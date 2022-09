Telugu biggies back in action

Several big Telugu film industry took a hiatus from shootng for some reason or the other. However, their fans can now breathe easy as just as they coincidentally went on a collective break, they’re coincidentally returning together on the sets, too, with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas set to resume Pushpa 2, RC15, NTR30, SSMB28 and Salaar this week.