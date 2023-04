Pushpa 2 become most awaited film

The makers of Pushpa 2 The Rule have increased the excitement with a new concept video. The new poster featuring Allu Arjun in a different avatar left everyone spellbound and astounded. People are eagerly waiting for the release of magnum opus. Since the action drama is a sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise it will continue the main cast Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Viewers exuberate the flick for its exciting storyline, massy attitude of the lead, famous dialogues, and peppy track numbers. Directed by Sukumaran Pushpa 2 shoot is now put on hold.