Pushpa 2 to be the biggest blockbuster of 2024? Check the upcoming biggest movies

A lot of big releases we have this year. Pushpa 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again and more. This year, sadly, we have no movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, or others. But It’s a week into January right now, so here’s hoping that they announce some exciting projects soon. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is arriving in August. It is a highly anticipated upcoming new movie right now. Given the fact that Pushpa was a big hit. There are a lot of hopes for the sequel to Sukumar's directorial. Will it be the biggest yet?