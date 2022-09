Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun owns a bungalow worth rupees 100 crores and boy the plush is no less than a dream house. The Pushpa star is one of the most bankable actors right now and his fame is unmatchable. The superstar wins a house at Jubilee hill which is one of the most lavish places in Hyderabad. The house has a mini tree, a swooning pool, a large playing area for his kids, a workout area and more. Allu Arjun lives a life no less than a king.