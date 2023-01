Prabhas

Baahubali fame Prabhas is a family man and this picture of him with his happy fam is proof of it. The actor posed with his late uncle Krishnam Raju and other cousins. Prabhas is the youngest son of U Suryanarayana Raju and Siva Kumari and has a brother Prabodh and a sister, Pragathi. Well, he is the nephew of Telugu actor Krishnam Raju.