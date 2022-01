Image credit: Instagram

Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan, essayed the role of Vikram, a brave and honest police inspector who is decisive about right and wrong, in the original Vikram Vedha where he locks horns with Vijay Sethupathi's Vedha, a criminal with an acute sense of grey shades of humans. With Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Vikram and Hrithik Roshan playing the Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of the film is poised to become an epic battle between the two stars. The film, which also has Radhika Apte in lead role, is set for a September 30 release.