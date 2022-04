Upcoming South biggies!

The craze for South Indian films among audiences is immense. The success of RRR proved that South Indian stars are as big and huge as any other Bollywood film. In fact even bigger! Now here is a list of the most anticipated South films that will hit the screens soon. As we all wait in anticipation, here are the latest updates about Pushpa 2, Adipurush, Beast and more. Read on.