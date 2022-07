Image credit: Instagram

Telugu Film Producers decide to hault shoots

In an unprecedented event, the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) has announced that they will be voluntarily withholding film shoots from August 1, to resolve the issues of the changing revenue situations and increasing costs post pandemic. While Tollywood producers appear to be divided over the decision, it seems like Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Prabhas' Salaar, Project K and many more movies might face a roadblock. Take a look.