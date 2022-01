Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in recent times. It has set the cash registers ringing and everyone is going gaga about it. Adding to the excitement, Puspha: The Rise will now be releasing on OTT too. Today, it will premiere on Amazon Prime at 8 PM. While the excitement is much high for this film, there are many other South films that are available on OTT and are a must watch.