Image credit: Instagram

Hilarious memes where films meet food will make you go ROFL

Apart from all the negativity, social media has also been people's one stop shop for their daily dose of entertainment. Memes, jokes and funny one-liners from our every day lives have become a rage among social media users. Bollywood too has become an inspiration for memes that help you lighten up your day. We came across a few hilarious memes, combined of films and food, that are highly relatable and will tickle your funny bone as well. Take a look.