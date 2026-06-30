Alpha cast salary breakdown: Alia Bhatt TOPS list, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor's reported salaries will surprise you

Alpha Bets Big On YRF’s Spyverse With ₹100 Crore
Alpha becomes the seventh film in the YRF spy universe, following hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. This movie, built on a ₹100 crore budget, is the studio’s first real gamble on letting female leads drive the action. With stars like Alia, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, plus a special appearance by Hrithik, YRF wants to see if the franchise can evolve beyond its usual male heroes. Everyone’s eyes are on July 3 to see if this bold move pays off.