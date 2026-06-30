Alpha cast salary breakdown: Alia Bhatt TOPS list, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor's reported salaries will surprise you

YRF Launches Its First Female-Led Spy Thriller July 3

Alpha lands in theaters on July 3, 2026, and it’s a game-changer for Yash Raj Films. Shiv Rawail directs, with a massive ₹100 crore budget behind him. This time, women lead the charge, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari step in as the secret agents at the heart of the story. The teaser and trailer already have everyone talking, but now the spotlight’s on just how much the stars got paid. While the rumored salaries are all over social media, neither YRF nor the cast has made anything official.