Amber Heard testifies in court

After Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has now taken to the stand in court to share her side of the story. The Aquaman actress is making it to the headlines for making some shocking claims against her ex-husband and Pirates of the Caribbean star. It all started with an op-ed she wrote claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence. She did not take any names, however, Johnny Depp slapped a defamation case against her stating that her op-ed cost him professionally. Now, Amber Heard has spoken about the alleged physical and sexual abuse that she suffered at the hands of Johnny Depp.