Hollywood’s pay gap

Hollywood is evolving by the day when it comes the gender, inclusion, diversity, neutrality and all kinds of positive aspects. Of course, film industries across the world are also playing their part, but Hollywood is always looked to as the beacon on account of the global popularity the industry and its stars enjoy as also the big bucks they play in. Speaking of big bucks though, there’s still some distance to go when it comes to bridging the gender pay gap in Hollywood. Of course, we’re not going overboard like when actresses or feminazis (not true feminists) claim that a lady should be paid the same as her male counterpart for a 10-minute role or a newcomers or much smaller star should get the same salary as a big star who actually makes the movie run or like Amber Heard complaining of being paid less than Jason Momoa for Aquaman 2, citing her domestic violence case as a weak excuse, when he’s literally the title character and a way, way bigger star than her. But there are genuine cases of the pay gap sticking out like a sore thumb with actors like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Chris Hemsworth and more. Here’s how…