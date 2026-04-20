Amid Deepika Padukone's pregnancy, her childhood photos goes VIRAL

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From Baby Deepu to Bollywood’s Finest Even as a kid, Deepika just had something about her. Whether she was playing sports or just goofing around, you could tell she was special.

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Her Smile Hasn’t Changed One Bit There’s something about Deepika’s smile. You see it in her childhood pics, you see it on the red carpet. It’s that same genuine warmth people have loved since day one.

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First an Athlete, Then an Actress Way before the film sets, Deepika was all about sports. She played with discipline and focus, and those same traits show up in her acting today.

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Style Came Naturally Even as a little kid, she carried herself with so much grace. Seriously, have you seen her in that orange lehenga? Pure style, even back then.

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Born to Perform Deepika’s talked about her love for acting since she was young. You can already see it in those old photos—a confident little girl who was clearly curious and ready to shine.

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Her Bond With Anisha Is Adorable Deepika and her sister Anisha are always a hit with fans. There’s just something so sweet in their throwback photos, lots of laughter and genuine closeness.

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