Amid Deepika Padukone's pregnancy, her childhood photos goes VIRAL

From Baby Deepu to Bollywood’s Finest
Even as a kid, Deepika just had something about her. Whether she was playing sports or just goofing around, you could tell she was special.
It's kind of wild looking back at her childhood photos now. That little girl with big eyes? She's grown up to be one of Bollywood's brightest stars and now she's a mom, too.
Even as a kid, Deepika just had something about her. Whether she was playing sports or just goofing around, you could tell she was special.
There’s something about Deepika’s smile. You see it in her childhood pics, you see it on the red carpet. It’s that same genuine warmth people have loved since day one.
Way before the film sets, Deepika was all about sports. She played with discipline and focus, and those same traits show up in her acting today.
Even as a little kid, she carried herself with so much grace. Seriously, have you seen her in that orange lehenga? Pure style, even back then.
Deepika’s talked about her love for acting since she was young. You can already see it in those old photos—a confident little girl who was clearly curious and ready to shine.
Deepika and her sister Anisha are always a hit with fans. There’s just something so sweet in their throwback photos, lots of laughter and genuine closeness.
Her connection with her dad, Prakash Padukone, stands out. She’s always credited his calm nature and discipline, and you can really see how much he’s shaped her, even in their old family pictures.
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