Image credit: Google

Salman Khan – Arshad Warsi – Shreyas Talpade – Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Recently, it was reported by Bollywood Hungama, that Salman Khan has replaced Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. BollywoodLife contacted Arshad and Shreyas, and the former told us, “Your information is wrong, I was never asked to do Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the first place.” Meanwhile, the latter told us, “I don't want to talk about it, Farhad is a very dear friend and I just want him to make a kickass film with or without me.” Well, earlier also many films actors were shockingly ousted from BIG movies.