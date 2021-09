Image credit: Instagram

When Samantha and Naga gave us couple goals

Rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce had been doing the rounds ever since The Family Man 2 actress dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media handles. While Samantha has chosen to talk about it whenever she feels like, let's take a look at the times when Samantha and Naga gave us couple goals with their loved-up pictures.