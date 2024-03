Tere Bin remake rumours grab headlines, makers react

Tere Bin is a popular Pakistani drama that aired in 2022-2023. It starred Wahaj Ali with Yumna Zaidi. Tere Bin is created by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment. The Pakistani drama is already in the making of season 2. And recently, rumours started floating around stating Ekta Kapoor is allegedly thinking about producing a remake of Tere Bin. Abdullah dropped a statement a couple of hours ago and revealed that neither the channel nor the makers have been approached for permission to remake the drama as the unofficial reports suggest. This photo gallery explores other shows which have been inspired by other TV shows.