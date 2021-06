Image credit: Instagram

Birthday celebrations

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s ugly controversy left everyone shocked. Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Nisha Rawal has even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman but Karan Mehra has denied it. Their legal disputes are going on. However, amidst all this tension, they both did not ignore their son, Kavish. It was Kavish’s 4th birthday yesterday and Karan Mehra took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for him. He also sent a cake and a gift for his little munchkin. Nisha Rawal also celebrated Kavish’s birthday in a grand way.